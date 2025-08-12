Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Germany

Trump-backed populist party tops polls for first time, following trend in other allied countries

Across Europe, other right-wing groups are gaining in popularity, including Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party in France

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Jon Stewart called out after suggesting Germany may revert to Nazism without US economic influence Video

Jon Stewart called out after suggesting Germany may revert to Nazism without US economic influence

Author Oren Cass called out Jon Stewart's "racist" remark that Germans may revert to Nazism without the economic influence of the United States on Monday night.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Germany’s rising populist right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has beaten out Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), a mainstream conservative party, in popularity in a new survey. 

AFD garnered 26% of support in the poll put out by the Forsa Institute for Social Research and Statistical Analysis. Merz’s CDU got 24% of support, its worst result since the 2021 election, according to the poll.  

This comes as 67% of Germans say they are dissatisfied with Merz’s job after his first 100 days in office, the poll said. He was elected in May.

GERMANY'S MERZ TO 'ADAPT' TO TRUMP DURING HIGH-STAKES MEETING ON TARIFFS, DEFENSE

Alternative for Germany rally

Alternative for Germany rally last year.  ( Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

AfD is now the leading opposition party in Germany’s Bundestag.

Earlier this year, the party, led by Alice Weidel, was classified as "extremist" by Germany’s intelligence agency. 

GERMAN CONSERVATIVE LEADER ELECTED CHANCELLOR AFTER HISTORIC FIRST-ROUND LOSS

Alice Weidel speaking

Alternative for Germany leader Alice Weidel.  (Soren Stache - Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried the decision, calling it "tyranny in disguise."

"Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition," Rubio posted on X at the time. "That’s not democracy—it’s tyranny in disguise. What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment’s deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes. Germany should reverse course."

The party was founded in 2013 as an anti-euro movement, but since then has taken a hard-right stance on issues like immigration and Islam.

Elon Musk speaking at Alice Weidel rally

Elon Musk waves speaks live via a video transmission during a speech by Alice Weidel last year.  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Across Europe, other far-right groups are gaining in popularity, including Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and the National Rally party in France. 