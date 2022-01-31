Expand / Collapse search
Canada
Published

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID

The PM says he's 'feeling fine'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Truckers driving across Canada protesting vaccine mandate Video

Truckers driving across Canada protesting vaccine mandate

Maine Expedited Freight group driver Brian Ilsley joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the joint effort between US and Canadian truck drivers to protest COVID vaccine mandates

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted," Trudeau tweeted Monday morning. 

The prime minister is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot on Jan. 4, according to his Twitter account. 

His positive COVID test comes after he reportedly left his residence in the country's capital of Ottawa on Saturday as thousands of anti-vaccine mandate protesters converged on the city. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)  (AP/Getty)

A "Freedom Convoy" of truckers departed Vancouver for Ottawa on Jan. 23 to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. The convoy reached the capital on Saturday, when thousands of other protesters took to the streets to denounce the country's mandates and restrictions surrounding the coronavirus. 

CANADIAN 'FREEDOM' TRUCKERS MASSIVE VACCINE MANDATE PROTEST CONVOY MAY SMASH WORLD RECORD

  Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) ( )

  Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) ( )

    A person wearing a Monopoly Man mask holds a sign during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) ( )

Critics have taken to social media to mock and lambaste the prime minister over him reportedly fleeing his residence as the protesters hit the streets, with many calling him a "coward" and "gutless" for not addressing the concerns of the protesters.  