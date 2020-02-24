Truck driver performs dangerous U-turn into oncoming traffic on highway, gets arrested

This was more than a wrong turn.

A truck driver in the U.K. ended up jailed for six months and banned from driving for over a year after a brazen U-turn on a busy highway last month.

The Staffordshire Police shared a video on Twitter of the incident, which happened along an undisclosed portion of the M6 toll road just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 21.

"Imagine this on your morning commute," police said.

In the video released by police, the truck drives the wrong way down the exit ramp to the highway.

The truck driver then waits nearly a minute before another motorist flashes his headlights at the vehicle. The trucker then can be seen slowly edging out before pulling into the path of oncoming traffic and then driving away.

According to police, the driver of the truck was eventually located, jailed for six months, and disqualified from driving for 15 months after the incident.

"Thankfully, no one was injured," police said.