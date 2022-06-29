Tropical storm Bonnie to likely form in Caribbean, dropping around 6 inches of rain on several islands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tropical storm Bonnie will likely develop over the next week in the southern Caribbean, dropping around 6 inches of rain on several islands in the area.

As of Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center gave potential tropical cyclone two a 90% chance of forming in the southern Caribbean over the next five days.

The tropical storm would be named Bonnie, according to the National Hurricane Center, which predicts that the system will hit Venezuela, Columbia, then move to Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

The government of Venezuela took actions on Wednesday actions to limit its impact from the potential tropical storm and has closed schools, opened shelters, as well as restricted travel by air and water.

WHAT IS A TROPICAL DISTURBANCE?

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said during a television address that heavy rain has been an issue for the country in recent days.

"Care, caution, preparation, nerves of steel!," Maduro said.

Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island, imposed a curfew on Wednesday morning. The government also ordered businesses to close.

RAIN EXPECTED IN GULF AS PLAINS TEMPERATURES CRANK UP

In Trinidad & Tobago, where the system has passed, experienced power outages and wastewater plants that were shut down, but no serious damage has been reported.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Aruba, Curacao, portions of Venezuela, as well as portions of Columbia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As much as 6 inches of rain is expected for Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago and northeast Venezuela.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.