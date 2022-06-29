Rain expected in Gulf as Plains temperatures crank up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It feels like summer for much of the country on Wednesday.

Parts of the Plains will feel temperatures 20 degrees above average.

A slow-moving system in the Gulf will bring the risk of heavy rain, especially for southern Texas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also move through the Southwest, while stronger storms could fire up across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Dry conditions over the central U.S. are enhancing fire danger.