Rain expected in Gulf as Plains temperatures crank up

The Midwest will be impacted by thunderstorms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
It feels like summer for much of the country on Wednesday.  

Rainy weather over the Gulf

Rainy weather over the Gulf (Credit: Fox News)

Parts of the Plains will feel temperatures 20 degrees above average.  

The futuretrack in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

A slow-moving system in the Gulf will bring the risk of heavy rain, especially for southern Texas. 

The futuretrack in the Southwest (Credit: Fox News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also move through the Southwest, while stronger storms could fire up across the northern Plains and upper Midwest.  

Storm threat over the Plains, Midwest

Storm threat over the Plains, Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Dry conditions over the central U.S. are enhancing fire danger.

