Tourist dies after freak injury on water slide, initially goes unnoticed by lifeguards

A tourist in Turkey has died after hitting his head going down a water slide at a luxury resort in an incident that was captured on video and went unnoticed by several other visitors at the resort.

Turkish authorities say 65-year-old Ali Cilga was visiting a five-star resort in Manavgat, Turkey, with his family when he went down a water slide headfirst and hit his head on the concrete floor of the pool, The Mirror reported .

Video of the incident shows several swimmers swim past Cilga without noticing him before a couple of tourists noticed his lifeless body.

Cilga was pulled out of the pool before a man, presumably the hotel’s lifeguard, can be seen attempting to resuscitate him.

Local media reported that Cilga had been warned by lifeguards not to go down the slide headfirst.

Cilga, who has been identified as Turkish though his hometown has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital after the incident on June 26 and died there on July 3.

Local reports say Cilga was visiting the hotel with his family to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy and the investigation into Cilga's death is ongoing.

News of the incident comes the same week a 5-year-old boy was injured in Georgia after flying off a water slide and falling 15-20 feet at an amusement park.