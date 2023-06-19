Video shows father climbing up theme park's water slide to rescue trapped daughter

A British father has been captured on video climbing up a theme park’s water slide to rescue his daughter who had gotten stuck.

The incident reportedly happened on the Togo Tower ride at Gulliver’s World in Warrington, located outside of Liverpool and Manchester, earlier this month as the child was celebrating their sixth birthday.

"Sienna was upset and was crying on the boat, and we could see she was frightened. The staff had called for help over the radio, but it was taking too long," Andrew Reece’s wife, Emma, was quoted by The Daily Mail as saying.

"The sun was beaming down on her, and she was scared. Her dad suggested climbing up the water slide, and I said he can’t because he will slide back down," Emma Reece added. "But... Andrew being Andrew, he went up to save our daughter.

AMUSEMENT PARK MAYHEM: 4 TIMES OUTDOOR FUN DESCENDED INTO HORRIFYING CHAOS

Video taken of the scene begins with Andrew Reece trudging through the water to get to a sloped area of the slide.

"When your child gets stuck on a slide," a woman's voice is heard saying, before laughing.

Reece is then seen scaling up the slide and getting into the raft that was carrying his daughter. He scurries forward and both of them make their way down the slide.

"He was our hero, and Sienna was so pleased her dad had gone up to rescue her," Emma Reece told The Daily Mail.

Gulliver’s World told Fox News Digital that "[t]he ride operator had alerted our team who were on their way."

A description of the ride on its website says, "Experience the thrill of Togo Tower as you turbo down our three giant waterslides.

"Get ready for a blast of water if you dare take on the Tower," it adds.

It was not immediately clear how the child got stuck on the attraction.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.