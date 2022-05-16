Total lunar eclipse: 'Blood moon' phenomenon dazzles skywatchers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A total lunar eclipse, where the moon appears to have a red tint, commonly referred to as a "blood moon," was visible for the first time in a year Sunday night into Monday morning.

The phenomenon is made possible when sunlight is filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere, giving the illusion that the moon glows red.

The spectacle lasted about 90 minutes. It was one of the longest totalities of the decade. Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the show. It was also visible in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Alaska, Asia and Australia were unable to view the phenomenon.

"This is really an eclipse for the Americas," NASA's Noah Petro, a planetary geologist who specializes in the moon, told the Associated Press. "It's going to be a treat."

Before the process begins, the Moon appears its normal color but soon enters its penumbra and umbra stages of the process — where it adopts a pinkish hue — before it turns a definitive red.

"This is this gradual, slow, wonderful event that as long as it’s clear where you are, you get to see it," Petro added.

Eager viewers in France, Argentina, and New York could all see the magical process unfold and later uploaded videos and photos of the "blood moon" to social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.