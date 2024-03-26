Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa

Top Ethiopian bank recoups 80% of losses after 'glitch' let customers withdraw money they didn't have

Nearly 15,000 people have returned funds 'taken illegally,' CBE says, though 567 have yet to do so

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ethiopia’s biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80% of the cash it lost during what it says was a glitch in its system that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts.

Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters Tuesday that around $14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error. The value of the transactions ranged from 9 cents to $5,350, he said. The amount lost initially was reported as $40 million.

ALLEGED CIVILIAN MASSACRE REPORTED IN ETHIOPIA AS US CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION

Nearly 15,000 people have voluntarily returned funds that were "taken illegally," the bank said in a statement. But 567 individuals haven't yet returned money that is not theirs. On Tuesday, the bank posted their names and account details online, in an apparent attempt to shame them into giving it back.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia signage

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia signage seen outside a branch in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Tuesday, March. 26, 2024. Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80% of the cash it lost during a "system glitch" that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts. (AP Photo/Amir Aman Kiyaro)

"The total amount remaining is not significant for the bank, but if this money is not fully recouped, it sends the wrong message," Abe said.

News of the glitch spread on social media on March 16. Much of the money was withdrawn by university students. Several universities have publicly urged their students to return the cash.

The problem was caused by a "routine system update and inspection" rather than a cyberattack, according to Ethiopia’s central bank.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Established in 1963, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is the country’s largest bank with 40 million customers.