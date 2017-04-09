Expand / Collapse search
Thousands protest Serbia presidential outcome for 7th day

BELGRADE, Serbia – Thousands of people have protested for the seventh consecutive day against the presidential election victory of Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, amid fresh allegations by the opposition of a rigged vote count.

The protests by mostly young people have been held every day since last Sunday's election, in which Vucic polled 55 percent of the vote and avoided a runoff.

Opposition groups have alleged irregularities, including muzzling of the media during the campaign, voter intimidation and bribes.

Sasa Jankovic, who was one of the other candidates in the race, alleged Sunday that ballots from 25 polling stations showed evidence of massive fraud in Vucic's favor.

Vucic denied the allegation and announced live on state TV that he'd told the state electoral commission to do a recount from two voting stations.