Asia
Thousands protest rape of 3-year-old in Indian Kashmir

Associated Press
    Kashmiri women participate in a protestagainst the alleged rape of a 3 year old girl from north Kashmir at Mirgund, outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

    Kashmiri men shout slogans during a protest against the alleged rape of a 3 year old girl from north Kashmir at Mirgund, outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India – Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Indian-controlled Kashmir to protest the alleged rape of a 3-year-old girl by a young neighbor who lured her to a school bathroom.

Top local administrator Baseer Khan says police arrested the neighbor from a village in the Sumbal area and a fast-track inquiry is underway.

Khan said Monday that the girl was hospitalized in critical condition on May 8 but her condition has stabilized.

Protests erupted Sunday and spread to new towns and villages Monday after the suspect's family produced a birth certificate by his school giving his age as 13. The protesters claimed it was a fake birth certificate produced by the family to show him as a juvenile and save him from a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.