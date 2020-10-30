Expand / Collapse search
China
Thousands flock to Halloween parade in Wuhan, China

Domestic tourists have returned to Wuhan in recent months

New York Post
What a fright!

Halloween revelers flocked to an amusement park in Wuhan, China, to celebrate the spooky holiday less than a year after the deadly coronavirus began infecting people in the city before spreading across the globe.

The crowds, dressed in customs including pirates, superheroes, and zombie nurses, celebrated by watching a parade at Happy Valley Wuhan amusement park, photos of the scene show.

ALEX BERENSON ASKS: WHY DO WE STILL NOT KNOW FROM WHERE THE CORONAVIRUS ORIGINATED?

People dressed in Halloween-themed costumes participate in a parade event celebrating Halloween at the Happy Valley on October 29, 2020, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)

Domestic tourists have returned to Wuhan in recent months as China says they’ve turned a corner in their fight against the virus. The country reported just 47 new cases on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported.

The coronavirus, which caused a devastating pandemic, is believed to have originated from a live animal market in Wuhan, a city of more than 11 million people.

The virus is gripping Europe for the second time since the pandemic began last spring, with France and Germany each imposing new lockdown restrictions to curb the spread.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post. 