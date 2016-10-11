Thousands attend Macedonian opposition protest in Skopje

Thousands of Macedonian opposition supporters are taking part in a peaceful anti-government protest, two months ahead of scheduled national elections.

Tuesday's demonstration in the capital, Skopje, was organized by the main opposition Social Democrats.

Macedonia has been in political turmoil since February 2015 following a massive wiretapping scandal in which the conversations of more than 20,000 people were monitored. The governing conservatives and the Social Democrats have traded blame for the wiretaps.

Feuding party leaders agreed last month to hold early national elections on Dec. 11. This was part of a western-brokered deal designed to end the political crisis, but the election date has already been postponed twice this year.