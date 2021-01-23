Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Thousands arrested at Russia protests, including opposition leader Navalny's wife

Over 3,400 protesters were detained over the day

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Tens of thousand protesters turned out in arctic temperature to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s top opposition figure.

Protests took place in 38 cities across Russia, with an estimated 15,000 in Pushkin Square in Moscow alone. Navalny had called for protests in response to the Kremlin’s decision to detain and imprison him upon his return to Russia.

People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. A Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Over 3,400 protesters were arrested nationwide by the evening, including Navalny’s wife.

The protesters turned out despite the temperature hitting -50°F in some areas.

Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters who took to the streets in temperatures as low as minus-50 C (minus-58 F) to demand the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure. A Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

The Russian government said that Navalny was arrested for breaking his parole by staying out of the country for so long.  

Russian authorities arrested thousands during the protests after warning them not to gather due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Helmeted riot officers sporadically grabbed participants and pushed them into police buses.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow tweeted that it was monitoring a number of protests, with over 350 protesters and journalists arrested within the first hours.

The opposition leader had been recovering in Berlin for five months after surviving a severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

People march during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country's east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Navalny has been jailed repeatedly in connection with protests and twice was convicted of financial misdeeds in cases that he said were politically motivated. He suffered significant eye damage when an assailant threw disinfectant into his face and was taken from jail to a hospital in 2019 with an illness that authorities said was an allergic reaction but that many suspected was poisoning.

Navalny is to appear in court in early February to determine if he will serve the 3 1/2-year sentence in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

