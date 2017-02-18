The Latest: Pence reassure allies on NATO in era of Trump

next Image 1 of 3

The Latest on U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Europe (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is offering assurances that the United States strongly supports NATO and "will be unwavering in our commitment to this trans-Atlantic alliance."

He says President Donald Trump "will stand with Europe."

Pence is addressing the Munich Security Conference in his first overseas trip as vice president.

The vice president's speech was aimed at reassuring skeptical allies in Europe about American foreign policy under Trump along with U.S. willingness to maintain international partnerships.

Pence's trip to Germany comes as Europeans are skittish that Trump may promote isolationist tendencies and not hold Russia accountable.