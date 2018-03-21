The Latest: Kosovo lawmakers approve contentious border deal

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Latest on the contentious border vote in the parliament of Kosovo (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Lawmakers in Kosovo have approved a border demarcation deal with Montenegro despite the opposition's use of tear gas to prevent a vote.

The 120-seat parliament voted 80-11 to endorse the deal, which required at least two-thirds, or 80 votes, to pass.

The deal is set as a precondition by the European Union for Kosovo's citizens to freely travel within its visa-free travel zone known as Schengen.

The opposition Self-Determination party, which used tear in the Kosovo Assembly chambers to stop the vote, says Kosovo loses territory under the agreement. The previous government and international experts deny that.

The agreement first was reached in August 2015.

Montenegro, which has approved the deal, recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.

___

12:55 p.m.

Kosovo's opposition has used tear gas to disrupt a parliament vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.

The Self-Determination Movement party used tear gas in the Assembly building when the vote was due to start Wednesday, and all lawmakers had to leave the hall.

The 120-seat parliament was expected to vote with two-thirds to ratify the 2015 deal.

The opposition party says that the border deal would mean Kosovo loses 8,200 hectares (20,000 acres) of its territory. The previous government and international experts deny that claim.

The deal is set as a precondition by the European Union for Kosovo's citizens to freely travel within its visa-free travel zone known as Schengen.

Montenegro, which has approved the deal, recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.