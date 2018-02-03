The Latest: Gunman captured in Italy drive-by shootings

The Latest on drive-by shootings in Italy (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Officials in a central Italian city have confirmed that a suspect in drive-by shootings against foreigners has been apprehended.

The city of Macerata's Twitter account says the gunman has been captured about two hours after he began a shooting rampage from a black automobile. Macerata was the scene of a gruesome killing earlier this week of a white Italian woman. The chief suspect in that killing is a Nigerian.

Authorities had warned citizens to stay inside Saturday while the shooter remained at large. The number of victims hasn't been confirmed.

___

1:05 p.m.

Italian police say the victims of drive-by shootings in the central Italian city of Macerata are all foreigners, and the news agency ANSA say they are black.

Macerata was the scene of the gruesome killing of a young white Italian woman this week, whose dismembered remains were found in two suitcases. The chief suspect is a Nigerian immigrant.

Police haven't said how many people have been wounded in the shootings. The news agency ANSA said two of the injured were black, and that witnesses reported that the car was seen in the area where the woman's body was found.

___

12:55 p.m.

Italian police say a drive-by shooting has left wounded in the central city of Macerata, and authorities are warning citizens to remain indoors.

Police did not say how many were injured in the town, which has a population of 43,000.

Italian news reports said that the car contained two people. Macerata's mayor has urged citizens to stay indoors Saturday while the suspects remain at-large. The ANSA news agency reported four victims have been wounded while Sky TG24 put the number of wounded at two.

Sky said the shooting started around 11 a.m. (1000 GMT; 5 a.m. EST), and that students were being kept inside schools which are open on Saturday and public transport had been halted.