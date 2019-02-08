The Latest: Greece backs Macedonia's NATO accession

The Latest on Greece-Macedonia relations (all times local):

10 p.m.

Greece's parliament has approved a measure for Macedonia to join NATO, ending a decades-old dispute.

Lawmakers late Friday voted 153-140 to back the NATO protocol that must now also be approved by all other alliance members.

The Greek vote means the former Yugoslav republic will now formally change its name to North Macedonia, settling a dispute of the country's name which Greece's saw as a potential threat to its own northern region of Macedonia. Greek opposition parties said the agreement made too many concessions to Macedonia.

Greece and the former Yugoslav province — independent since 1991 — struck the historic agreement last summer. Despite strong misgivings from opposition parties and public opinion, both ratified it in parliament.

