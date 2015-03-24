Thailand's junta gives ex-PM green light to travel overseas for first time since coup

Thailand's military government has given permission for former premier Yingluck Shinawatra to travel overseas for the first time since they overthrew her government.

Army spokesman Col. Winthai Suvaree says the junta has agreed to Yingluck's request to leave Thailand on a personal trip to Europe in late July to early August.

He said Thursday that Yingluck had cooperated with the junta and had complied with an order stopping her from engaging in any political activities.

Yingluck, the country's first female leader, was ousted in May in a court case over her abuse of power, a few weeks before the military staged a coup.

She is currently facing charges of dereliction of duty in overseeing a contentious rice subsidy program.