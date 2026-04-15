Iran threatens to halt Red Sea traffic in response to US military blockade of ports

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An Iranian general warned Wednesday that Tehran could shut down traffic in the Red Sea and other regional shipping lanes if the U.S. military’s blockade of Iranian ports continues.

The remarks from Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, which is Iran’s top military command, were aired by Iranian state television, according to the Middle East Eye.

Aliabadi said if the U.S. blockade continues, it "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers" and constitutes "a prelude" to violating the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire, the news outlet reported.

"The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," Aliabadi reportedly added.

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The White House, when asked by Fox News Digital for comment, provided a statement from press secretary Karoline Leavitt in which she said "President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the U.S. redlines very clear."

"The Iranians’ desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect, which is sending oil tankers towards the big, beautiful Gulf of America," Leavitt said.

U.S. Central Command released a statement Wednesday saying the U.S. stopped nine vessels attempting to break the blockade on Iranian ports. Fox News is told all nine were oil tankers.

A senior U.S. defense official also confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday a report from Reuters that a U.S. destroyer interdicted two oil tankers that were trying to leave Iran on Tuesday.

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A U.S. official told Reuters that the ships left Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman before being contacted by the U.S. warship through radio communication.

"During the first 48 hours of the U.S. blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said Wednesday.

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"Additionally, 9 vessels have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area," it added.

Fox News’ Liz Friden contributed to this report.