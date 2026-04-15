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US Navy

Iran threatens to halt Red Sea traffic in response to US military blockade of ports

Maj Gen Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi said Iran's armed forces would block Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and Red Sea traffic

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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US naval blockade enters third day as Trump signals new talks Video

US naval blockade enters third day as Trump signals new talks

Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst and senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich report on the U.S. naval blockade entering its third day in the Strait of Hormuz, halting economic trade into and out of Iran by sea. President Donald Trump believes the conflict is 'close to over' and hints at new talks, despite a White House statement denying a formal ceasefire extension.

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An Iranian general warned Wednesday that Tehran could shut down traffic in the Red Sea and other regional shipping lanes if the U.S. military’s blockade of Iranian ports continues. 

The remarks from Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, which is Iran’s top military command, were aired by Iranian state television, according to the Middle East Eye. 

Aliabadi said if the U.S. blockade continues, it "creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers" and constitutes "a prelude" to violating the ongoing U.S.-Iran ceasefire, the news outlet reported. 

"The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea," Aliabadi reportedly added.

LIVE UPDATES: US MILITARY MAINTAINING BLOCKADE ON IRANIAN PORTS AS PEACE TALKS ARE SET TO BEGIN

Naval units from Iran and Russia conducting a rescue simulation at the Port of Bandar Abbas

Naval units from Iran and Russia conduct a rescue simulation of a hijacked vessel during joint naval drills at the Port of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz in Hormozgan, Iran, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Iranian Army/Anadolu/Getty Images)

The White House, when asked by Fox News Digital for comment, provided a statement from press secretary Karoline Leavitt in which she said "President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the U.S. redlines very clear."

"The Iranians’ desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect, which is sending oil tankers towards the big, beautiful Gulf of America," Leavitt said.

U.S. Central Command released a statement Wednesday saying the U.S. stopped nine vessels attempting to break the blockade on Iranian ports. Fox News is told all nine were oil tankers.

A senior U.S. defense official also confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday a report from Reuters that a U.S. destroyer interdicted two oil tankers that were trying to leave Iran on Tuesday. 

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US destroyer sailing in Middle East

U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that "U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are among the assets executing a blockade mission impacting Iranian ports." (CENTCOM)

A U.S. official told Reuters that the ships left Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman before being contacted by the U.S. warship through radio communication.  

"During the first 48 hours of the U.S. blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said Wednesday.

Vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz in Oman

A ship is seen passing through the Strait of Hormuz during a two-week temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran on April 8, 2026. (Shady Alassar/Anadolu/Getty Images)

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"Additionally, 9 vessels have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area," it added. 

Fox News’ Liz Friden contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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