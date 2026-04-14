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Israel

Israel's spy chief says Iran mission will only end when 'extremist regime' is replaced

Operation Roaring Lion has decimated Iran's military infrastructure

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Mossad Director Dadi Barnea declared Tuesday that Israel’s operations against Iran will end "only once the extremist regime in Iran is replaced." 

Barnea made the remark during a Holocaust commemoration event, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

"We meticulously planned so that our operations would continue and manifest themselves even in the period following the strikes in Tehran," Barnea reportedly said. "Our commitment will be fulfilled only once the extremist regime in Iran is replaced." 

"Forty days of intense combat have led to highly significant achievements, foremost among them a blow to the enemy's central objective -- the destruction of the State of Israel," Barnea added, according to Ynetnews. "However, our mission has not yet been completed."

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Mojtaba Khamenei attending a demonstration in Tehran

File photo shows Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attending a demonstration to mark Jerusalem day in Tehran. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Israel began its Operation Roaring Lion against Iran on Feb. 28, the same day the U.S. military launched Operation Epic Fury. 

The joint U.S.-Israel effort has decimated Iran’s military and missile infrastructure and resulted in the death of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei

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Mojtaba Khamenei standing in Tehran, Iran

Iranâs Assembly of Experts has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei (R) as the nationâs new supreme leader, succeeding his father, Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, capital of Iran, on March 04, 2026. (Iranian President's Press Office/Anadolu)

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is severely disfigured after sustaining leg and face injuries during initial airstrikes on Tehran in February, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arriving to cast his vote during the 2024 presidential election

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to cast his vote during the 2024 presidential election. (Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/LightRocket) (Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press)

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Khamenei is recovering after incurring the injuries in the Feb. 28 airstrikes that killed his father. 

Fox News Digital’s Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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