Synagogue in London targeted in attempted 'antisemitic hate crime,' UK police say

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Police in London are on the hunt Wednesday for two masked suspects behind an attempted arson attack on a synagogue that is being treated as an "antisemitic hate crime."

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police said the individuals, who were wearing "dark clothing and balaclavas," approached the synagogue in the Finchley neighborhood shortly after midnight Wednesday and "threw two bottles, suspected to contain petrol, and a brick at the building."

"We are aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the community, particularly in the wake of the arson attack in Golders Green last month," Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said. "We are working with the affected synagogue and continuing to meet with community leaders."

"I would like to reassure the community that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and detectives are working urgently to identify the suspects," he added.

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Police said neither bottle ignited and no damage or injuries were reported.

British prosecutors earlier this month charged three suspects — ages 17, 19 and 20 — in an alleged arson attack targeting Jewish community ambulances in north London.

The March 23 incident unfolded at around 1:45 a.m. in the Golders Green neighborhood, where four ambulances operated by a volunteer emergency service serving the Jewish community were deliberately set ablaze in a synagogue parking lot.

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In the latest incident, the Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon local time.

"If you have any CCTV, dash cam footage or information that could help officers please contact the police," Williams said.

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"Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days. We have brought in additional officers and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them," he added.

Fox News Digital’s Sophia Compton contributed to this report.