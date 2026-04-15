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Antisemitism Exposed

Synagogue in London targeted in attempted 'antisemitic hate crime,' UK police say

Three suspects were charged earlier this month in an alleged arson targeting Jewish ambulances in north London

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Multiple ambulances set on fire in London during 'antisemitic arson attack,' officials say Video

Multiple ambulances set on fire in London during 'antisemitic arson attack,' officials say

Metropolitan Police said on Monday, March 23, 2026, that four ambulances were set on fire in the Golders Green area of north London, in what Prime Minister Keir Starmer described as a

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Police in London are on the hunt Wednesday for two masked suspects behind an attempted arson attack on a synagogue that is being treated as an "antisemitic hate crime." 

The United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police said the individuals, who were wearing "dark clothing and balaclavas," approached the synagogue in the Finchley neighborhood shortly after midnight Wednesday and "threw two bottles, suspected to contain petrol, and a brick at the building." 

"We are aware of the significant concern that this incident will cause in the community, particularly in the wake of the arson attack in Golders Green last month," Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said. "We are working with the affected synagogue and continuing to meet with community leaders." 

"I would like to reassure the community that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and detectives are working urgently to identify the suspects," he added. 

UK PROSECUTORS CHARGE 3 IN ARSON ATTACK ON JEWISH AMBULANCES IN LONDON

A police officer investigating outside Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London

A police officer investigates after an attempted arson attack at Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London on April 15, 2026. Metropolitan Police are seeking two suspects after bottles believed to contain gasoline were thrown at the building. (Toby Shepheard/AFP/Getty Images)

Police said neither bottle ignited and no damage or injuries were reported. 

British prosecutors earlier this month charged three suspects — ages 17, 19 and 20 — in an alleged arson attack targeting Jewish community ambulances in north London. 

The March 23 incident unfolded at around 1:45 a.m. in the Golders Green neighborhood, where four ambulances operated by a volunteer emergency service serving the Jewish community were deliberately set ablaze in a synagogue parking lot.

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Police forensics officer working at Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London

A police forensics officer works during an investigation into an attempted arson attack at Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London on April 15, 2026. (Toby Shepheard/AFP/Getty Images)

In the latest incident, the Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon local time. 

"If you have any CCTV, dash cam footage or information that could help officers please contact the police," Williams said.

Police forensics officer examining Finchley Reform Synagogue after attempted arson attack

Police are seen outside a synagogue in London on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following an attempted arson attack. (Toby Shepheard/AFP/Getty Images)

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"Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days. We have brought in additional officers and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to them," he added. 

Fox News Digital’s Sophia Compton contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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