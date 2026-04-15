Hungary’s new leader once idolized Orbán — now he’s the man who brought him down

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Péter Magyar has gone from political outsider to Hungary’s most powerful politician almost overnight.

The 44-year-old lawyer and former insider in former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s ruling party swept to victory in Hungary’s 2026 election, ending Orbán’s 16-year rule and stunning Europe.

"Thank you to every Hungarian at home and around the world!" he wrote on X. "It is an immense honor that you have empowered us to form a government with the most votes ever received, and to work for the next four years for a free, European, functioning, and humane Hungary."

Here are the key things to know about the man now set to lead Hungary.

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He grew up admiring Viktor Orbán

Magyar was born in 1981 in Budapest, Hungary, into a family of lawyers. He was just nine years old when communism collapsed in Hungary and the country held its first democratic elections.

As a child, he idolized Orbán, who at the time was a young anti-Communist activist demanding that Soviet troops leave Hungary. Magyar has said he kept a photo of Orbán on his bedroom wall, Reuters reported.

That early admiration makes his rise all the more remarkable: the boy who once saw Orbán as a hero ultimately became the politician who ended his rule.

He comes from the same political world

Before becoming Orbán’s biggest challenger, Magyar was part of the same Hungarian political establishment.

He spent years inside Orbán’s conservative Fidesz movement and worked in positions connected to the Hungarian state. Because of that background, analysts say Magyar understands the system from the inside.

"He’s an insider," said Helena Ivanov, an associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society (HJS), a London-based foreign policy think tank. "He knows and understands the inside out of the Hungarian political system."

That insider status, she added, was "exceptionally important" to his success.

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He studied law and worked in government

Like many members of Hungary’s political elite, Magyar trained as a lawyer.

After studying law, he entered public service. When his then-wife took a position in Brussels, Magyar joined Hungary’s diplomatic corps and worked on European Union legislation.

After returning to Hungary, he held senior positions at a state-owned bank and later ran Hungary’s student loan agency.

His background gave him experience in both Brussels and the Hungarian bureaucracy, helping him position himself as a bridge between Hungary and the European Union.

His marriage made him part of Orbán’s inner circle

Magyar married Judit Varga in 2006. Varga later became one of Orbán’s most prominent ministers and served as Hungary’s justice minister.

For years, that marriage placed Magyar close to the center of power in Hungary.

The couple had three sons, but their marriage eventually broke down. They divorced in 2023, shortly before Magyar launched his political rebellion.

He broke with Orbán after a major scandal

Magyar’s political transformation began after a scandal that rocked Hungary in 2024.

Varga resigned after public outrage over a pardon linked to a child sexual abuse case. The scandal opened a rare crack in Orbán’s government.

Magyar publicly broke with Fidesz, accusing the government of corruption and propaganda.

For Ivanov, that moment was decisive.

"The key breakdown was the fact that Orbán’s government participated in a cover-up … and that ultimately led him to start his own political campaign," she said.

He became an instant political star

Until 2024, most Hungarians had barely heard of Magyar.

Then he gave a high-profile interview and launched a new political movement. Within months, he transformed himself into the face of Hungary’s opposition.

His Tisza party won 30% in the 2024 European elections, before defeating Fidesz nationally less than two years later.

Ivanov said his rapid rise came down to strategy.

"He was able to capture the hearts and minds of the Hungarian people by focusing … on the internal issues that were their key grievances," she said.

He is more pro-European than Orbán, but still conservative

Magyar is not a traditional liberal politician.

Like Orbán, he opposes illegal immigration, supports Hungary’s border fence and rejects European Union migrant quotas.

"When it comes to immigration, I’m not really that sure that we’re going to see much of a change," Ivanov told Fox News Digital. "Magyar so far has made it clear that the fence originally built by Orbán will stay in place. He has said that he is not going to support the EU migration pact."

"So that’s one thing where we may possibly see some continuity, or at least some overlap, between Magyar and Orbán," she added. "But … bringing the country back to a stable democracy is one of the key priorities that Magyar has."

But unlike Orbán, he has pledged to rebuild ties with the European Union and unlock frozen EU funds.

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Ivanov said the shift could be significant, especially after years of deteriorating relations with Brussels.

"He has promised to rebuild the relationship between the European Union and Hungary," she said.

Still, she cautioned that tensions may remain, particularly over Russia and Ukraine policy.

Religion and family are central to his image

Magyar describes himself as religious and often emphasizes family life.

He has said he enjoys cooking and playing soccer with his sons.

That image has helped him appeal to conservative voters who were disillusioned with Orbán but not ready to support a left-wing alternative.

He won by campaigning differently

Magyar built his victory through a grassroots campaign. He focused on corruption, cost of living and frustration after 16 years under one leader.

Because Orbán’s allies controlled much of Hungary’s media, he relied heavily on social media, rural outreach and direct voter engagement.

Ivanov said that approach was not just strategic, but necessary.

"The control that Orbán had over the media meant Magyar had to directly engage with the people," she said.

Ivanov noted that Magyar did not appear on state television for 18 months. His first appearance came only after his victory, during what she described as "a very heated conversation" in which he accused Hungarian state media of carrying out "North Korean-style propaganda" under Orbán.

Now, after years as an insider and barely two years as an opposition figure, Magyar is preparing to take power.

Magyar has already signaled that he intends to move quickly against officials tied to the old system.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said he had arrived at the presidential palace to meet Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok.

"Tamás Sulyok is unworthy of representing the unity of the Hungarian nation," Magyar wrote. "He is unfit to serve as the guardian of legality. He is not fit to serve as a moral authority or a role model."

"Following the formation of the new government, Tamás Sulyok must leave office immediately."

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Ivanov called the result "a huge victory for democracy," but said that reversing years of institutional control "is not going to be an easy process … likely a years-long process."

Reuters contributed to this report.