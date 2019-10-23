Thai king sacks 'evil' officials after stripping 'ungrateful' mistress of royal appointment, palace says

Two days after stripping his “ungrateful” mistress of her official consort title, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn continued to clean house on Wednesday, firing six more officials for what the Royal Palace called “extremely evil” conduct.

King Rama X dismissed the palace officials, which included a senior police official and two royal guards, for their alleged “disciplinary misconduct,” Reuters reported, citing an official statement.

“The king has ordered their dismissal from royal service ... because of their severe disciplinary misconduct and deeds that are considered extremely evil.”

It was not clear if the six offenders would be tried under Thailand’s strict laws, according to which speaking poorly of the royal family is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Wednesday’s firings came just one day after Rama relieved Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, of her title as the official Royal Noble Consort, just months after the rare appointment was made.

According to a statement from the palace, Sineenat had been stripped of her title and military ranks after she breached the code of conduct in her “ambitious” efforts to be named queen.

“Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title,” the statement read, in a translation from Reuters. “She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen.”

Since taking over the throne following the 70-year rule of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama X’s personal life has become the subject of public discussion.

He has been married four times, his latest marriage just last in May.