Teen buried alive heard screaming and banging on her coffin, relatives rush to help

She was dead, and then she wasn’t. Sadly, however, she did die shortly afterward.

A 16-year-old Honduran was heard banging and screaming by her grieving husband the day after her coffin had been sealed and encased in concrete.

Footage first shown by Univision’s Primer Impacto shows a group of men and boys desperately breaking open the concrete and pulling out and opening the casket. The young woman, Neysi Pérez, who had recently married and was two-months pregnant, is seen lying lifeless in her wedding dress.

According to Honduran newspaper La Prensa, she had smashed the glass viewing window on her coffin, and her fingertips and forehead were bruised.

Cemetery worker Jesús Villanueva told Primer Impacto he had heard noises coming from Pérez’s grave but convinced himself that the screams were coming from somewhere else.

“I never imagined that there was someone alive in there,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

He said the day after the burial, the girl's husband, Rudy González, came to him begging him to get her out.

“He was hysterical,” the worker recalled. “The family were soon here and started breaking through the tomb, shouting her name.”

Clinging to hope, the relatives took the corpse back to her home, still inside her coffin, and tried to revive her.

Pérez’s body was warm, according to a cousin, but she was no longer breathing.

“Once we had taken her out of the tomb I put my hand on her body. She was still warm, and I felt a faint heartbeat,” her cousin, Carolina Pérez, said.

“She had scratches on her forehead and bruises on her fingers. It looked like she had tried desperately to get out of the casket and hurt herself,” she added.

One of the hypotheses is that Pérez was the victim of a condition called cataplexy, a sudden and transient episode of muscle weakness, typically triggered by strong emotions.

Pérez's mother, María Gutiérrez, blames the local doctors for rushing to sign her death certificate. “The doctors declared her dead but everybody else around me kept telling me she wasn't,” she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “She didn't look like she had died.”

