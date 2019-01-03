Deadly stabbing outside Scientology’s Australian HQ; teen arrested

One man has died from “traumatic” stab wounds after an incident at the Church of Scientology headquarters on Thursday.

A teenager, 16, has been arrested after two men were allegedly stabbed in the driveway to the church in Sydney’s north at Chatswood after he was asked to leave.

Police said the teen was escorted from the premises and as he was taken down the road a 10-inch “very sharp kitchen knife” was allegedly produced.

Emergency services were called to the religious center on Greville Street, near Fullers Road, following reports of a stabbing about 12:30 p.m.

Police said the 24-year-old, who had been in a critical condition, died in hospital while the other man remains in a stable condition.

