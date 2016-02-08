Taxi in Prague block traffic, demand higher pay, ban on Uber

Hundreds of Czech taxi drivers are blocking a major road in downtown Prague to demand higher pay and protest alternative services such as Uber.

The protest began early Monday with drivers blocking two of the three lines in both directions on a key road near Prague's Central Station, causing significant traffic delays.

The protest comes after talks between a company representing the drivers and City Hall collapsed at the end of 2015.

The drivers claim Uber and other ride-hailing apps are illegal because they don't meet all the requirements traditional taxi companies have to. They also want to be allowed to charge passengers more than the current maximum of 28 koruna ($1.16) per kilometer.

Prague Mayor Adriana Krnacova says the drivers have no real reason to protest.