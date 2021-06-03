Taiwan port crash sends cargo containers tumbling, workers running for safety: video

A container ship crashed into a crane at a port in Taiwan on Thursday, damaging a second crane, sending heavy cargo containers tumbling onto a dock and prompting workers to run for safety, a video shows.

The incident happened around midday at a port in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, according to The Maritime Executive.

One crane operator was hospitalized after the mishap, while two other workers had to be extricated from the wreckage, the news outlet reported.

NO COURT DECISION ON SUEZ CANAL'S CLAIMS OVER MASSIVE VESSEL THAT BLOCKED WATERWAY

Video of the incident was posted online by Odomankoma Maritime News.

The container ship, called OOCL Durban, appeared to be approaching the dock too close to the container crane, prompting port officials to issue repeated warnings by radio – but no one aboard the ship responded prior to the crash, The Maritime Executive reported.

The Durban soon sideswiped a docked vessel and clipped the crane, setting off the chain reaction of tumbling containers and other damage, the report said. As many as 50 containers were damaged, according to port officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The hospitalized crane operator suffered cuts on an arm and a foot and was being checked for internal injuries, the report said. The trapped workers were reportedly free of injuries.

The Durban eventually docked at the berth to which it was originally assigned, The Maritime Executive reported. Officials planned to have divers check the vessel for damage.

Damage to the two cranes involved in the incident was estimated at tens of millions of dollars, the report said.