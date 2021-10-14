Taiwan high-rise fire leaves at least 46 dead, dozens injured

At least 46 people were killed in a fire overnight Wednesday at a high-rise apartment building in southern Taiwan and dozens of others were injured, local officials said Thursday.

The "extremely fierce" blaze started around 3 a.m. on Thursday, engulfing the entire building in the city of Kaohsiung and destroying many floors.

At least 11 bodies were sent straight to the morgue, Fire Chief Li Ching-hsiu told reporters at the scene. Another 14 people who showed no signs of life were among 55 taken to the hospital. In Taiwan, official confirmation of a death can only be made in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.