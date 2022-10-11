Expand / Collapse search
Syrian money launderer sentenced to 3 years by Danish court after smuggling nearly $10 million into Sweden

Syrian man stashed about $261,000 in his vehicle each time he crossed the Oresund Link

Associated Press
A Danish court convicted a 29-year-old Syrian man Tuesday of money laundering and sentenced him to three years in prison after he smuggled nearly $10 million to neighboring Sweden.

The man who was identified only as a resident of Sweden acted as mule, repeatedly driving across the Oresund link, a tunnel and bridge that connects Copenhagen to Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city. Each time, he stashed about $261,000 in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Between January and June the man, who confessed to the crime, collected the money in Copenhagen and crossed to Sweden in a car with Swedish number plates. He was tailed by the police's Special Crime Unit. The origin of the money was not known.

A Syrian money launderer was sentenced to three years in prison. The man repeatedly drove across the Oresund link, above, with money stashed in his vehicle.

A Syrian money launderer was sentenced to three years in prison. The man repeatedly drove across the Oresund link, above, with money stashed in his vehicle. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

When arrested, police found nearly $379,000 on him. It was not immediately known when he was arrested.

"This is a serious form of socially destructive crime, which is extremely important to stop and crack down on," prosecutor Halit Sert said. He called the sentence "satisfactory."

Three others are suspected in the money laundering network, the prosecution said.