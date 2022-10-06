Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Swedish investigative team finds 'detonations' damaged Nord Stream pipeline

Swedish authorities say more time needed to find culprit in Nord Stream attack

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Is someone responsible for the Nord Stream 'attack'? Video

Is someone responsible for the Nord Stream 'attack'?

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald said Russia has the 'least interest' in blowing up its own gas pipeline on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

An investigative team examining multiple explosions that rocked the Nord Stream pipeline network found Thursday that "detonations" damaged the lines as suspicions of sabotage remain high.

In what could have been the largest methane leak in history, four sites along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline have been examined by Danish and Swedish authorities after first being discovered last week in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark.

"There have been detonations near Nord Stream 1 and 2, within the Swedish economic zone, resulting in extensive damage to the gas pipelines," Swedish security police said in a statement reported by Reuters. 

Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, on Sept. 27, 2022.

Danish Defense shows the gas leaking at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark, on Sept. 27, 2022. (Getty Images/Danish Defense)

UK FRIGATE JOINS NORWEGIAN NAVY SHIPS GUARDING NORTH SEA PIPELINES

The area is no longer being cordoned off and the leaks have stopped, but authorities have said the investigation remains ongoing as some material needs additional analysis.

"The continued investigation will show whether anyone can be suspected of, and later prosecuted for, this crime," the statement continued. 

Both Moscow and Western nations have pointed fingers at one another over what some have described as intentional "sabotage."

Nations like the U.K. and the Netherlands have responded to the leaks by increasing their maritime security presence in the North Sea "to reassure those working near the gas pipelines," the U.K. Ministry of Defense said Monday.

NATO — which Sweden is in the midst of becoming a member of — over the weekend accused Russia of targeting the pipelines in "deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage."

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, a helicopter crew monitors the gas leak in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 29, 2022.

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, a helicopter crew monitors the gas leak in the Baltic Sea on Sept. 29, 2022. (Rune Dyrholm/Armed Forces of Denmark via AP)

SWEDEN SENDS DIVING VESSEL TO INVESTIGATE NORD STREAM PIPELINES AFTER LEAK

Russia, who has accused the U.S. of using underwater "robots" to target the pipelines, has already said it will not acknowledge the results of any investigation it is not directly involved in.

"We were informed via diplomatic channels that as of now, there are no plans to ask the Russian side to join investigations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday, according to Reuters.

Peskov said the Kremlin did not believe an investigation that did not involve Russia could be objective. 

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin looks at Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as he speaks during a press conference by the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, on Sept. 28, 2022.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin looks at Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto as he speaks during a press conference by the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Antti Yrj'nen/Lehtikuva via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Sweden has already rejected the suggestion that Moscow should have a part to play in its probe and said "it wasn’t up for discussion."

"We don't usually involve foreign powers in our criminal investigations," Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist reportedly said during a Tuesday briefing. "That's the basic approach. It is not up for discussion."