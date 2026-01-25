Syrian militiaman shows off what he claims to be severed Kurdish fighter's braid as Damascus asserts control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video showing a Syrian militiaman holding what he claims to be a severed braid belonging to a Kurdish fighter killed in Raqqa has sparked outrage as Damascus moves to assert control in northeastern Syria amid a fragile ceasefire.

In the video, the man holds up what appears to be a cut braid. He is said to tell the person filming that he took it from a woman he claims was affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

When asked why, he responds, "She’s already gone, what will she do?" according to London-based news outlet New Arab.



The video prompted an online campaign and protests where Kurdish women braided their hair in solidarity. Outrage continued to grow as control in northeastern Syria began to shift, AFP reported.



"The video highlighted the fears many Kurds have about what Syrian government control could mean for their communities," Syria analyst Nanar Hawach told Fox News Digital.

"The Damascus-affiliated fighter held up a severed braid, claiming he cut it from a YPJ fighter killed in Raqqa, but he later claimed it was ‘artificial’ and ‘a joke.’ The woman’s identity and fate remain unverified," Hawach, of International Crisis Group, said

"The response matters more than the video though," he added, noting that the braid carries "cultural significance in Kurdish tradition and has become a symbol of women’s resistance."

The incident comes as Damascus, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, pushes to expand its reach and authority into areas long governed by the SDF, the U.S.' main partner in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Raqqa, once the Islamic State group’s de facto capital, has also seen fighting emerge across the region between Syrian government forces and Kurdish units, prompting a U.S.-brokered cease-fire on Jan. 18.

The truce followed diplomatic efforts by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who met SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil on Jan. 17 before traveling to Damascus to meet al-Sharaa, Reuters reported.

"This new 15-day ceasefire extension has created a real diplomatic window, but postpones rather than resolves the fundamental dispute," Hawach said.

"For Syria’s Kurds, the extension offers temporary relief but perhaps little certainty about what comes next," he said. "The fundamental disagreement remains: Damascus insists on individual integration, while the SDF views organizational dissolution as political erasure."

The ceasefire extension was also tied to security concerns surrounding ISIS prisoners held in northeastern Syria.

Damascus has taken control of several detention sites. As previously reported by Fox News Digital, prisoners escaped amid the transfer of control before U.S. Central Command began moving detainees to Iraq on Jan. 21, with the operation ongoing.

"Washington is racing to transfer detainees before the security situation deteriorates further," Hawach said.

"Washington’s goal is to prevent this standoff from producing two outcomes: violence against Kurds, or an Islamic State resurgence from detention facilities," he said.

"The U.S. is trying to ensure this transition doesn’t end in violence along ethnic lines or an Islamic State resurgence," Hawach added.

"The fundamental dispute over integration between the SDF and Damascus remains unresolved. If they cannot bridge that gap, renewed fighting is possible when this new 15-day ceasefire expires," he said.