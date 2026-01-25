Expand / Collapse search
Syria

Syrian militiaman shows off what he claims to be severed Kurdish fighter's braid as Damascus asserts control

Damascus forces and Syrian Democratic Forces remain at odds over integration as 15-day truce continues

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Sen. Warner questions whether America should be a world ‘policeman' after US strikes Syria Video

Sen. Warner questions whether America should be a world ‘policeman' after US strikes Syria

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on U.S. strikes in Syria and escalating protests in Iran. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., gives analysis on ‘Fox News Sunday.’

A video showing a Syrian militiaman holding what he claims to be a severed braid belonging to a Kurdish fighter killed in Raqqa has sparked outrage as Damascus moves to assert control in northeastern Syria amid a fragile ceasefire.

In the video, the man holds up what appears to be a cut braid. He is said to tell the person filming that he took it from a woman he claims was affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). 

When asked why, he responds, "She’s already gone, what will she do?" according to London-based news outlet New Arab.

The video prompted an online campaign and protests where Kurdish women braided their hair in solidarity.  Outrage continued to grow as control in northeastern Syria began to shift, AFP reported.

TURKEY SAYS SYRIA USING FORCE IS AN OPTION AGAINST US-BACKED FIGHTERS WHO HELPED DEFEAT ISIS

"The video highlighted the fears many Kurds have about what Syrian government control could mean for their communities," Syria analyst Nanar Hawach told Fox News Digital.

"The Damascus-affiliated fighter held up a severed braid, claiming he cut it from a YPJ fighter killed in Raqqa, but he later claimed it was ‘artificial’ and ‘a joke.’ The woman’s identity and fate remain unverified," Hawach, of International Crisis Group, said

"The response matters more than the video though," he added, noting that the braid carries "cultural significance in Kurdish tradition and has become a symbol of women’s resistance."

US STRIKE ELIMINATES AL QAEDA OPERATIVE CONNECTED TO ISIS AMBUSH THAT KILLED 3 AMERICANS IN SYRIA

Women with their hair braided.

Women began braiding their hair in protest after a video went viral appearing to show a Syrian soldier bragging about cutting a Kurdish female fighter's braid. (Omar Karim / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The incident comes as Damascus, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, pushes to expand its reach and authority into areas long governed by the SDF, the U.S.' main partner in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

Raqqa, once the Islamic State group’s de facto capital, has also seen fighting emerge across the region between Syrian government forces and Kurdish units, prompting a U.S.-brokered cease-fire on Jan. 18.

The truce followed diplomatic efforts by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who met SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil on Jan. 17 before traveling to Damascus to meet al-Sharaa, Reuters reported.

"This new 15-day ceasefire extension has created a real diplomatic window, but postpones rather than resolves the fundamental dispute," Hawach said.

ISIS FIGHTERS BREAK FREE FROM SYRIAN JAIL AMID CHAOTIC GOVERNMENT HANDOVER

Syrian detention camp and government forces.

Syrian security forces increased security measures at Al-Hawl refugee camp. (Santiago Montag/Anadolu via Getty Image)

"For Syria’s Kurds, the extension offers temporary relief but perhaps little certainty about what comes next," he said. "The fundamental disagreement remains: Damascus insists on individual integration, while the SDF views organizational dissolution as political erasure."

The ceasefire extension was also tied to security concerns surrounding ISIS prisoners held in northeastern Syria.

Damascus has taken control of several detention sites. As previously reported by Fox News Digital, prisoners escaped amid the transfer of control before U.S. Central Command began moving detainees to Iraq on Jan. 21, with the operation ongoing.

ISIS FIGHTERS STILL AT LARGE AFTER SYRIAN PRISON BREAK, CONTRIBUTING TO VOLATILE SECURITY SITUATION

Syrian army forces celebrating.

Syrian citizens celebrate and raise Syrian flags on Jan. 20, 2026 in Raqqa, Syria. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

"Washington is racing to transfer detainees before the security situation deteriorates further," Hawach said.

"Washington’s goal is to prevent this standoff from producing two outcomes: violence against Kurds, or an Islamic State resurgence from detention facilities," he said.

"The U.S. is trying to ensure this transition doesn’t end in violence along ethnic lines or an Islamic State resurgence," Hawach added.

"The fundamental dispute over integration between the SDF and Damascus remains unresolved. If they cannot bridge that gap, renewed fighting is possible when this new 15-day ceasefire expires," he said.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

