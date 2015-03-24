Swiss hostage escapes from Abu Sayyaf extremists in south Philippines, is wounded

FILE - This Jan. 29, 2012 file photo, released by the Tawi-Tawi Provincial Police Office, shows Swiss Lorenzo Vinciguerra at an undisclosed place in the southernmost island province of Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines before heading out to a mountain forest to take pictures of the rare Sulu hornbill. Vinciguerra was one of two European bird watchers seized by the militants in nearby Tawi Tawi province in February 2012. The Swiss hostage, escaped Saturday, Dec. 5, 2014, from Abu Sayyaf extremists after hacking one militant commander and getting shot as he dashed to freedom, ending more than two years of jungle captivity in the restive southern Philippines, security officials said. (AP Photo/Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office, File) NO SALES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY (The Associated Press)
Swiss hostage Lorenzo Vinciguerra, is treated in a hospital following his daring escape from the hands of the Muslim Abu Sayyaf extremists, in Jolo in southern Philippines, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. Vinciguerra, who has been a hostage for two years, made a dramatic escape Saturday from Abu Sayyaf extremists when he hacked a rebel commander then got shot as he dashed to freedom amid a military artillery assault, ending more than two years of jungle captivity in the southern Philippines, officials said. (AP Photo/Nickee Butlangan) (The Associated Press)
In this photo released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Swiss hostage Lorenzo Vinciguerra, is treated in a hospital following his escape from the hands of the Muslim Abu Sayyaf extremists, in Jolo in southern Philippines, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2014. Vinciguerra, who has been a hostage for two years, made a dramatic escape Saturday from Abu Sayyaf extremists when he hacked a rebel commander then got shot as he dashed to freedom amid a military artillery assault, ending more than two years of jungle captivity in the southern Philippines, officials said. (AP Photo/Armed Forces of the Philippines) (The Associated Press)
MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine military commander says a Swiss hostage has escaped from Abu Sayyaf extremists after more than two years of jungle captivity in the restive southern region.
Lt. Gen. Rustico Guerrero says Lorenzo Vinciguerra fought with his in the jungles off Patikul town in Sulu province and was wounded either by gunfire or hacking as he dashed to freedom early Saturday. The hostage was later found by army troops and taken to a hospital.
Vinciguerra was one of two European bird watchers who were seized by the militants in nearby Tawi Tawi province more than two years ago.