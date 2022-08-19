Expand / Collapse search
World War Two
Published

Sunken German World War II ships revealed with Danube River at record low

Many of the sunken German vessels contain ammunition and explosives

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Dozens of German warships that sank during World War II have resurfaced in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia.

The vessels – exposed due to the river’s low water levels – were among hundreds of Nazi Germany's Black Sea fleet that retreated from Soviet forces in 1944.

The Danube flows through 10 European countries, making it the second-longest river in the continent. 

    Wreckage of a World War II German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

    Ivica Skodric, a 37-year old local fisherman, points at the wreckage of a World War II German warship in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

    Wreckage of a World War II German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

However, only a 330 feet width of the river is navigable near the river port town due to nearly two dozen shipwrecks discovered this year.

EXPLOSION AT GERMAN WWII AMMUNITION DUMP STARTS BLAZE NEAR BERLIN

Much of the shipwrecks reportedly contain tons of ammunition and explosives, posing a threat to shipping and impeding river movement, according to Reuters. 

    Wreckage of a World War II German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

    Ivica Skodric, a 37-year old local fisherman, sails on his boat passing by the wreckage of a World War II German warship in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia August 18, 2022.  (REUTERS/Fedja Grulovic)

A sunken vessel was demined and removed from the river in March, costing the Serbian government nearly $30 million.

Rachel Paik is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant.