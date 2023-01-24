Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Brazil
Published

Strong evidence of genocide in Brazil’s largest indigenous community

The Yanomami territory of Brazil was declared a medical emergency

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

BRAZIL ARRESTS RISE TO 1,500 AFTER PRO-BOLSONARO ATTACK ON CAPITAL
 

A village of indigenous Yanomami is seen during an environmental operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in Roraima state, Brazil, on April 18, 2016.

A village of indigenous Yanomami is seen during an environmental operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in Roraima state, Brazil, on April 18, 2016. (REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.