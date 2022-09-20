Expand / Collapse search
Japan
Published

Storm hits Japan leaving at least 2 dead, 130K without power

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall on Sunday before weakening to a tropical storm

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A deadly tropical storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to Japan moved into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. 

At least two deaths were reported on the island of Kyushu on Monday, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

New damage was reported where Typhoon Nanmadol struck over the weekend before heading north.

The Economy and Industry Ministry said a wall was damaged at a Japan Aerospace and Exploration Agency (JAXA) space center on Tanegashima island.

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the region on Sunday before weakening to a tropical storm.

One man was found in a car sunk in a flooded farm in Miyakonojo town.

    People share an umbrella against strong wind and rain Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

    A collapsed road is seen following a typhoon in Morotsuka, Miyazaki prefecture, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) (Kyodo News via AP)

    A road is submerged under water in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) (Kyodo News via AP)

Another was found under a landslide in Mimata.

In Hiroshima, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person was reported to be missing, and 115 others had been injured across western Japan.

Most of the injuries were minor.

The storm left thousands of homes without power on Tuesday morning. 

    A town is flooded due to a heavy rain brought by Typhoon Nanmadol, in Kunitomi, Miyazaki prefecture, southern Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) (Kyodo News via AP)

    High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) (Kyodo News via AP)

The ministry said that more than 130,000 homes were still without power, mostly in the Kyushu region. 

However, transportation returned to normal on Tuesday, though airlines grounded flights in northeastern Japan.

Some distribution of supplies had been delayed and many convenience stores were temporarily closed.

