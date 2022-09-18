Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Japan sees 'unprecedented' typhoon slam onto shore, causing power outages and massive evacuations

Typhoon Nanmadol carried a maximum sustained wind of 101 mph at one point

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Typhoon Nanmadol slammed onto the shore of southern Japan on Sunday and caused massive infrastructure disruptions, including power outages and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon was expected to cause wind and waves that are "unprecedented," and told residents that they should evacuate if in the impacted areas.

The typhoon made landfall in Kagoshima city, which is located on Kyushu, a southern island of Japan.

According to the meteorological agency, the area could see around 20 inches of rain by Monday. The agency advised residents in Kagoshima to remain inside and go to higher floors as storm and high wave warnings were in place.

PUERTO RICO IN BLACKOUT AFTER HURRICANE FIONA STRIKES, RESIDENTS COULD BE WITHOUT POWER FOR 'SEVERAL DAYS'

  • A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain
    Image 1 of 4

    A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon
    Image 2 of 4

    A man makes his way through the heavy rain caused by a powerful typhoon in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan
    Image 3 of 4

    This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching southwest Japan.  (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

  • People make their way through the strong wind and rain
    Image 4 of 4

    People make their way through the strong wind and rain in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan.  (Kyodo News via AP)

Previously, the typhoon carried a maximum sustained wind of 101 mph.

Multiple people were injured as a result of damage from the typhoon, as NHK national television reported that 15 people were injured. One woman was injured when glass windows broke inside a gymnasium due to high winds.

PUERTO RICO BRACES FOR FIONA AS STORM ESCALATES INTO HURRICANE BEFORE LANDFALL

  • Waves batter the shore
    Image 1 of 4

    Waves batter the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain
    Image 2 of 4

    A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan.  (Kyodo News via AP)

  • High waves hit the breakwater
    Image 3 of 4

    High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • People makes one's way through the rain in Miyazaki
    Image 4 of 4

    People makes one's way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to weaken as it travels northeast through Japan, and will arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • High waves hit the breakwater
    Image 1 of 4

    High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan
    Image 2 of 4

    High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • High waves hit the shore
    Image 3 of 4

    High waves hit the shore in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. (Kyodo News via AP)

  • A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain
    Image 4 of 4

    A woman makes her way through the strong wind and rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon pounded southern Japan.  (Kyodo News via AP)

The typhoon forced hundreds of domestic flights to be canceled through Tuesday, and also caused the suspension of trains and buses in several areas of the Kyushu island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.