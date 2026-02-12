NATO launches Arctic security push as Trump eyes Greenland takeover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the face of President Donald Trump's concerns about Arctic security and his calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, NATO has launched a security effort called "Arctic Sentry."

"Still, in the face of Russia's increased military activity and China's growing interest in the High North, it was crucial that we do more, which is why we have just two hours ago launched Arctic Sentry," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during remarks on Wednesday.

"Initially, it will bring together exercises like Denmark's Arctic Endurance and Norway's Cold Response," he noted.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had a "very productive meeting" with NATO's Rutte.

"We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations," Trump wrote at the time.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Thursday, a White House official said, "The Arctic is a critical region for U.S. national security and the economy. As an Arctic nation, the United States will pursue its security and economic interests and ensure safety, stability, and prosperity in the face of growing competition from China and Russia."

A Wednesday press release from Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe noted, "Allied Command Operations (ACO), which is responsible for the planning and execution of all NATO exercises, activities and operations, began Arctic Sentry today."

"The preparations for Arctic Sentry provided NATO planners with full visibility of Allied nations’ activities in the Arctic and High North. Moving forward, ACO will use Arctic Sentry to cohere these actions into one overarching operational approach to Allies’ increasing activities, which will enhance NATO’s presence there," the press release notes.

"These activities include, among others, Denmark’s Arctic Endurance, a series of multi-domain exercises designed to enhance Allied ability to operate in the region, and Norway’s upcoming exercise Cold Response, where troops from across the Alliance have already begun to arrive," the release states.