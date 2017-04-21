Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Spaniard sentenced to death for gruesome killing in Thailand

By | Associated Press
  • afc6e35f-
    Image 1 of 3

    Artur Segarra Princep of Spain raises his hand displaying a popular Bible verse on the palm of his hand reading, "Lucas 23:34" as he arrives at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 21, 2017. A Thai court has sentenced to death a Spanish man after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

  • afc6e35f-
    Image 2 of 3

    Artur Segarra Princep of Spain exits a prison bus after arriving at the criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 21, 2017. A Thai court has sentenced to death Princep after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

  • 5d58f1cd-
    Image 3 of 3

    Artur Segarra Princep of Spain arriving at the Criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, April 21, 2017. A Thai court has sentenced Princep to death after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) (The Associated Press)

BANGKOK – A Thai court has sentenced to death a Spanish man after finding him guilty of murder in the gruesome death of a fellow Spaniard.

Artur Segarra Princep was charged with the premediated murder in the death of 40-year old David Bernat, whose dismembered body was retrieved from a river and bloodstains and DNA found in Segarra's Bangkok apartment.

Segarra's lawyer said his client had denied the charges and will appeal.

During the investigation, police said they found a freezer in Segarra's home that is believed to have been used to store the body, as well as a book with instructions on how to dismember body parts.

Segarra was arrested in Cambodia and sent back to Thailand in February to stand trial.