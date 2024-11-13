Expand / Collapse search
Spain

Spain battered by new storm onslaught just weeks after deadly floods

Over 220 people died in late October storm

Associated Press
Published
New storms in Spain caused school closures and train cancellations on Wednesday, two weeks after flash floods in Valencia and other parts of the country killed more than 220 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Coastal areas of Valencia were placed under the highest alert on Wednesday evening. Forecasters said up to 7 inches of rain could fall there within five hours.

Cleanup efforts in parts of Valencia hardest hit by the Oct. 29 storm were still continuing, and there were concerns over what more rain could bring to streets still covered with mud and debris.

In southern Malaga province, streets were flooded, while 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce river were moved from their homes as a preventive measure. Schools across the province were closed, along with many stores. Train service was canceled between Malaga and Madrid, and between Barcelona and Valencia.

Spain flooding

A man walks past stacked up cars after floods in Catarroja that left hundreds dead or missing in the Valencia region in Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Valencia's regional government also restricted the use of private vehicles until Thursday in areas hit by the October storm, when tsunami-like floods caused severe car pile-ups.

There were no reports of deaths due to the new storms.

Spanish weather forecaster AEMET put Malaga on red alert, saying roughly 3 inches of rain had accumulated in an hour. Parts of Tarragona province in the east also faced heavy rain and remained under red alert.

The forecast in Malaga delayed the start of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals between Spain and Poland, which was set for Wednesday.

The storm system affecting Spain is caused by warm air that collides with stagnant cold air and forms powerful rain clouds. Experts say that drought and flood cycles are increasing with climate change.