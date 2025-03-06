South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs during training exercise, injuring multiple people

A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs on a civilian area during a training exercise on Thursday, injuring multiple people.

The MK-82 bombs "abnormally" released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

PASSENGER PLANE CATCHES FIRE AT SOUTH KOREAN AIRPORT; ALL 176 PEOPLE ON BOARD ARE EVACUATED

Reports of the number of people injured varied, but South Korea’s Yonhap news agency put the number at 15, including civilians and soldiers. Two of the injured were serious but not life-threatening, the outlet reported. At least seven buildings were damaged.

The air force said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force's joint live-firing drills with the army. It apologized for the incident and promised to establish a committee to investigate the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage.

AT LEAST FOUR DEAD IN SOUTH KOREA HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT COLLAPSE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The air force has not said where the accident occurred, but South Korean media reported it happened in Pocheon, a city near the heavily armed border with North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.