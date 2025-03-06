Expand / Collapse search
South Korea

South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs during training exercise, injuring multiple people

The air force said it would open an investigation into the cause of the crash and the extent of the damage

Bradford Betz
Published
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs during training exercise Video

South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs during training exercise

A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs in a civilian area during a training exercise on Thursday, injuring 8 people. 

A South Korean fighter jet accidentally dropped bombs on a civilian area during a training exercise on Thursday, injuring multiple people. 

The MK-82 bombs "abnormally" released by the KF-16 fighter jet fell outside a firing range, causing unspecified civilian damages, the air force said in a statement.

South Korean helicopter

A South Korea army's Apache Guardian helicopter fires rockets during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025.  (Yonhap via AP)

Reports of the number of people injured varied, but South Korea’s Yonhap news agency put the number at 15, including civilians and soldiers. Two of the injured were serious but not life-threatening, the outlet reported. At least seven buildings were damaged.

South Korean fighter jets

South Korean Air Force F-15K fighter jets fly during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Yonhap via AP)

The air force said the fighter jet was taking part in the air force's joint live-firing drills with the army. It apologized for the incident and promised to establish a committee to investigate the cause of the accident and the extent of the damage. 

South Korean fighter jets

South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets fire flare shells during the joint military drill between South Korea and the United States at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea, Thursday, March 6, 2025.  (Yonhap via AP)

The air force has not said where the accident occurred, but South Korean media reported it happened in Pocheon, a city near the heavily armed border with North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

