Last Update March 17, 2017

South Korean court to rule on Park's fate on Friday

By | Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's highest court says it will rule this week on whether impeached President Park Geun-hye should permanently step down over a corruption scandal or be reinstated to office.

The Constitutional Court said Wednesday that it will issue the ruling on Friday. If the court formally unseats Park, the country will have to hold a presidential election within 60 days.

South Korea's opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Park in December, following weeks of massive protests over suspicions that she conspired with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to secretly manipulate state affairs.

Park has apologized for putting trust in her jailed friend, Choi Soon-sil, but has denied any legal wrongdoing.