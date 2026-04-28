US condemns Iran’s leadership role at UN nuclear conference as ‘beyond shameful’

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The United States, joined by the United Arab Emirates and backed by concerns from key European powers, sharply condemned the United Nations’ decision Monday to grant Iran a leadership post at a major nuclear treaty conference.

Iran’s selection as one of dozens of vice presidents at the monthlong review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty reignited scrutiny over what critics say is a recurring pattern of Iran gaining procedural legitimacy inside international institutions despite longstanding concerns over its nuclear conduct.

The clash erupted as the 11th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty opened at U.N. headquarters in New York, where Iran was selected as one of 34 vice presidents through the Non-Aligned Movement bloc.

The conference includes 191 treaty parties and convenes every five years to review implementation of the pact aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

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For the administration, the symbolism was immediate and explosive.

"Rather than choosing to use this review conference to defend the integrity of the NPT and call Iran to account, we instead elect Iran a vice president," Christopher Yeaw, U.S. assistant secretary for arms control and nonproliferation, told delegates. "It is beyond shameful and an embarrassment to the credibility of this conference."

The UAE and Australia publicly backed the American objection, while Britain, France and Germany also expressed concern, marking a broader coalition than in earlier U.N. disputes where the U.S. often stood largely alone in challenging Iran’s procedural elevation.

The diplomatic uproar follows a pattern previously highlighted by Fox News Digital. On April 13, the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), a 54-member body that plays a central role in shaping U.N. policy and staffing key committees, nominated the Islamic Republic of Iran to the U.N.’s Committee for Program and Coordination, which helps shape policy on human rights, women’s rights, disarmament and counterterrorism, with the United States the only country to formally object.

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During Monday’s debate, Iranian envoy Reza Najafi rejected the criticism as "baseless and politically motivated," accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy and pointing to America’s nuclear history while defending Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear development. Russia also defended Iran, with Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov objecting to what he called the politicization of the conference.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told Fox News Digital that the secretary-general "is not involved in any way in the election of Member States to leadership roles in various conferences or legislative bodies."

"Member States are responsible for electing other Member States, and they must be accountable for the results of these elections," Dujarric said.

He added that the U.N.’s focus remains on the broader nuclear threat rather than the procedural controversy surrounding Iran’s appointment.

"We strongly encourage all Member States participating in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference to focus on what is most important: stopping the spread and threat of nuclear weapons, which remains a global threat," he said.

Iran’s appointment comes amid heightened international concern over Iran’s nuclear trajectory. Western governments and the International Atomic Energy Agency have raised alarms over Iran’s enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels and disputes over inspections, while Tehran insists its program is strictly civilian.

Critics say the controversy exposes a structural contradiction at the heart of the U.N. system: geopolitical blocs can elevate states under scrutiny into positions of procedural authority, even at conferences dedicated to the very norms those states are accused of violating.

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The last NPT review conference in 2022 failed to produce a consensus document after Russia blocked the agreement, underscoring how great power divisions have increasingly paralyzed the treaty’s review process, according to The Associated Press.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, told Fox News Digital the vote reflects what he described as a broader erosion of institutional credibility at the United Nations.

"This is part of a disturbing trend," Neuer said. "Iran has been accumulating senior roles across the U.N. system, from human rights bodies to key committees. Each appointment chips away at the credibility of international institutions, reinforcing the perception that political deal-making outweighs basic standards of conduct."

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.