North Korea launches unidentified projectiles into sea, South Korea says

North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korean defense officials said Thursday.

The projectiles flew about 267 miles from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing details of the launches.

The Pentagon told Fox News it was aware of the report and was awaiting further details.

The launch would be the first since North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump met last month at the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea and agreed to resume nuclear negotiations, which had been deadlocked since a second summit in Vietnam this past February collapsed after disputes over U.S.-led sanctions.

North Korea said last week it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the United States and South Korea that Pyongyang says are an invasion rehearsal.

The North last tested weapons in May, when they launched short-range missiles and smaller rockets. On Tuesday, Kim and leaders of the country's missile program inspected a large, newly-built submarine, state news agency KCNA reported.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.