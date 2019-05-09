North Korea fires at least 1 projectile into East Sea, 5 days after previous launches: reports

North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile from a western region north of Pyongyang on Thursday in the country’s second such launch in less than a week, according to South Korean military reports.

The launch occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time from the North’s Sino-ri missile base, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. The base is located around 130 miles north of the border with South Korea.

No other details were released and it wasn’t clear exactly what type of equipment was fired Thursday.

The firing comes five days after the North fired a barrage of short-range projectiles into the East Sea. Through its state media, the North described the earlier firing as a “defense units” test of its rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons.

The U.S. Air Force, meanwhile, will conduct a missile test Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to practice how the military could respond in the event of a missile attack, Stars and Stripes reported. The launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental missile will be the second missile launch this month and the fourth this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.