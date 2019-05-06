South Africa's Nobel winner Archbishop Tutu votes early

South Africa's Nobel-prize winning anti-apartheid crusader retired Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu cast his ballot in the upcoming elections.

Tutu, 87, is in fragile health and took part in South Africa's special voting for the elderly and infirm where electoral officials go to their homes or care facilities before the actual voting day of May 8.

Using a walking stick and smiling, Tutu came out of his home in Cape Town's Milnerton area with voting officials and waved to the press who had gathered. He did not speak but blew a kiss to the press.

Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his work crusading against South Africa's brutal apartheid system of racial discrimination. The upcoming elections take place 25 years after the end of apartheid.