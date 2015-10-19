South African students at top universities protest plans for tuition fee increases next year

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Students at a number of top South African universities are protesting planned increases in tuition fees, causing the suspension of classes and other activities on some campuses.

The African News Agency reported that demonstrators attending a rally at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on Monday included medical students with stethoscopes around their necks.

South African media say the university suspended a proposed hike of 10.5 percent in tuition fees for next year after several days of protests, and that talks on the fees will start again. Protesters had said they cannot afford the proposed increase.

Media reports say similar protests have occurred at the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and Rhodes University.