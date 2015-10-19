Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 10, 2015

South African students at top universities protest plans for tuition fee increases next year

By | Associated Press
    Students from the University of the Witwatersrand overturn a vehicle off campus after blocking traffic, during protests in Johannesburg, Monday Oct. 19 2015. Students, demonstrating against the increase of tuition fees at some top South African universities, blocked roads and entrances and caused the suspension of classes on some campuses. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

    Students from the University of the Witwatersrand smash a vehicle off campus after blocking traffic, during protests in Johannesburg, Monday Oct. 19 2015. Students, demonstrating against the increase of tuition fees at some top South African universities, blocked roads and entrances and caused the suspension of classes on some campuses. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

JOHANNESBURG – Students at a number of top South African universities are protesting planned increases in tuition fees, causing the suspension of classes and other activities on some campuses.

The African News Agency reported that demonstrators attending a rally at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on Monday included medical students with stethoscopes around their necks.

South African media say the university suspended a proposed hike of 10.5 percent in tuition fees for next year after several days of protests, and that talks on the fees will start again. Protesters had said they cannot afford the proposed increase.

Media reports say similar protests have occurred at the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch University and Rhodes University.