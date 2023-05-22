Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Africa
Published

South African man arrested for superimposing president's face onto pornographic images, distributing them

South African man distributed the images to police officers, public on social media

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

South African police said Monday they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.

The man will appear in court in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.

The 34-year-old distributed the images to police officers and to the public on social media, police said.

SOUTH AFRICA ADMITS US CLAIMS THAT ARMS WERE SHIPPED TO RUSSIA ‘STILL STAND’

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses new members of the African National Congress during an election campaign on May 14, 2023. A man was arrested in South Africa for superimposing the face of Ramaphosa onto pornographic images and distributing them. (RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pornography is legal in South Africa, although its distribution is restricted.