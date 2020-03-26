South Africa, Spain restricting dog walking amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Governments around the world have started putting harsh restrictions on dogs to help minimize the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Dog lovers in South Africa have been ordered not to take their beloved pets for a walk for three weeks, Police Minister Bheki Cele said at a news conference.

“We had discussions and agreed that there shall be no walking of dogs,” Cele said. “If you really want to walk your dog, do it around your house – it ends there.”

The new coronavirus crackdowns — which also ban jogging — come as the country, which has had 709 confirmed cases, begins a 24/7 curfew that the police and the military will begin enforcing Friday.

South Africans can still leave the house for essential services and to buy necessities like food and medicine. However, the country, unlike New York, has deemed alcohol sales as non-essential.

“Any person who is seen leaving a store with liquor, we’ll have problems,” Cele warned.

