Soldier turns himself in after 4 people, including child, are killed in Germany shooting

The overnight shooting occurred in rural areas near Hannover and Bremen, authorities say

Associated Press
Published
  • Four people, including a child, were killed in an overnight shooting that took place in rural areas near Hannover and Bremen in northern Germany.
  • The suspect, identified as a German soldier, turned himself in to police shortly after.
  • Authorities said that the motive behind the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Four people were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said Friday, and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in.

The four victims, including a child, were shot overnight. 

The shootings took place at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement.

GERMAN AUTHORITIES RESPOND TO SHOOTING INSIDE JEHOVAH'S WITNESS HALL THAT KILLED MULTIPLE PEOPLE

The suspect, a German soldier, turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting, they said.

German forensics team

A forensics officer works near a car in front of the Von D'ring barracks on March 1, 2024, in Rotenburg, Germany. Four people were killed in a shooting, police and prosecutors said Friday, and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

His motive wasn't immediately clear.

TWO DEAD IN GERMANY AFTER SHOOTING AT MERCEDES-BENZ FACTORY

Police said that "a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out."