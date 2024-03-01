Soldier turns himself in after 4 people, including child, are killed in Germany shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed in an overnight shooting that took place in rural areas near Hannover and Bremen in northern Germany.

Four people were killed in shootings in northern Germany, police and prosecutors said Friday, and the suspect is a soldier who turned himself in.

The four victims, including a child, were shot overnight.

The shootings took place at locations in the rural Scheessel and Bothel areas, near Hannover and Bremen, authorities said in a statement.

The suspect, a German soldier, turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting, they said.

His motive wasn't immediately clear.

Police said that "a motive in the family environment cannot be ruled out."